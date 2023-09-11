NewsTV News

Here’s when ‘Perfect Marriage Revenge’ with Sung Hoon premieres

The upcoming series is based on the web novel of the same name

By Gladys Yeo
L-R: Jung Yoo-min and Sung Hoon in 'Perfect Marriage Revenge'. Credits: MBN.

MBN has released a new trailer for its upcoming K-drama Perfect Marriage Revenge, starring Sung Hoon.

Upcoming K-drama Perfect Marriage Revenge follows the story of Han Ye-jo (Celebrity‘s Jung Yoo-min), who finds out that her husband has fallen for her sister Yoo-ra (The Penthouse‘s Jin Ji-hee) and dies in a car accident on the same day.

After waking up and realising that she has gone back in time, she decides to enter a contractual marriage with Seo Do-kook (Woori the Virgin‘s Sung Hoon), who her sister wants to marry, to exact her revenge. Do-kook, dealing with a succession battle within his family agrees, but soon begins hoping for their marriage to become real.

The new trailer introduces Yi-joo as “a woman who is going to take revenge on her family”, while showing her mother and sister, who seem to look down on her.

Seo Jung-wook (Insider‘s Kang Shin-hyo), who vies for Do-guk’s position as the heir of their family’s company is also introduced, appearing to set up a scheme to take Do-guk down.

Perfect Marriage Revenge is based on the web novel of the same name written by Young and Lee Beom-bae. The upcoming K-drama adaptation premieres on October 28 via MBN.

In other K-drama news, KBS2 has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming weekend drama Live Your Own Life starring Uee and Ha Jun. Set to premiere later this month, the drama follows Lee Hyo-shim (played by Uee), who tries to break free from supporting her irresponsible family.

