Pete Davidson hits back at PETA criticism for buying a dog: “Fuck you, and suck my dick”

Pete Davidson has told PETA to “suck my dick” in an explicit voicemail after he was criticised by the animal rights organisation for buying, and not adopting, a dog.

In a voicemail obtained by TMZ, the comedian calls out PETA executive Daphna Nachminovitch and explains that he is “severely allergic” to dogs apart from one specific breed, a cavapoo. The dog he purchased was also for his mother, whose previous dog had recently passed away.

“So why don’t you do your research before you fucking create news stories for people,” Davidson said, adding: “Fuck you, and suck my dick.”

In PETA’s original statement released on Monday (June 5), Nachminovitch said: “It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match.”

Following Davidson’s voicemail, the organisation told TMZ: “If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.”

In response, Davidson explained that he was unaware he could “adopt a specific hypoallergenic dog” and gave context behind his “poor choice of words”.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years,” Davidson said in relation to the death of his mother’s dog. “I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organisation [PETA] made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse.”

“I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

Davidson previously mourned the death of their two-year-old dog, Henry, on Instagram last month, who they bought at the beginning of the pandemic. “Not sure I’d even be around without him,” the comedian wrote. “He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever.”

The comedian recently starred in his own series Bupkis, where he plays a fictionalised version of himself, opposite Edie Falco as his mother and Joe Pesci as his grandfather.