Pete Davidson is heading to space on Jeff Bezos’ rocket

Pete Davidson is set to join Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight next week.

The Saturday Night Live comedian will be the third celebrity to join a flight on Bezos’ space travel venture, following William Shatner last October and Michael Strahan in December.

Davidson will be on board for the launch currently scheduled for March 23. Blue Origin promises several minutes of weightlessness above the surface of the Earth, before parachuting and landing in the desert of West Texas.

Other passengers for next week’s flight include CEO and investor Marty Allen, Sharon and Marc Hagle, teacher and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, and former NASA manager George Nield.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson finally broke his silence and responded to Kanye West in relation to their ongoing feud.

Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife Kardashian, has been the subject of public attacks from Kanye in recent weeks and months, including songs and music videos in which the rapper threatened violence against the Saturday Night Live comedian.

According to now-deleted screenshots reportedly posted to Instagram by his friend and collaborator Dave Sirus, Davidson engaged in a lengthy text conversation with Kanye.

Attempting to speak face-to-face with Kanye, Davidson then wrote: “I’m in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk… You don’t scare me bro. You actions are so pussy and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.”

After Kanye suggested they meet at his Sunday Service, Davidson responded: “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about. My offer still stands.”