Pete Davidson to serve 50 hours of community service for crashing car in Beverly Hills

Pete Davidson has been ordered to serve 50 hours of community service for crashing a car in Beverly Hills, California.

Back in March, reports emerged that Davidson was involved in a car accident with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

The comedian had reportedly been driving at a high speed through the Flats neighbourhood of Beverly Hills when he lost control of the vehicle, collided with a fire hydrant and subsequently hit the side of a house. No one was seriously injured in the crash.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the District Attorney said last month.

The SNL performer has now been placed on an 18-month “diversion programme” after he was charged with reckless diving last month.

According to celebrity news site The Blast, Davidson will avoid jail time after his lawyers reached a deal with prosecutors last week.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office then confirmed to media on Monday (July 24) that Davidson must complete the programme as an alternative to prosecution.

The programme reportedly requires 12 hours of traffic school and 50 hours of community service, which the spokesperson said he is allowed to serve in New York, and a visit to a morgue or hospital for educational purposes.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also said Davidson must pay “restitution and obey all laws”.

They added that Davidson’s counsel “indicated (his community) service is likely to be completed at NYFD”, according to NBC.

Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center when Pete was seven.

In a statement to People, the New York Fire Department said: “As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service.”

Davidson has not yet publicly commented on the sentencing.

Last month, he reportedly checked himself into rehab for mental health treatment.

“Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues,” a source told People. “His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

Davidson has previously spoken out about his mental health issues, including borderline personality disorder, depression and anxiety. In 2016, he also talked about suffering mental breakdowns.