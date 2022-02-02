Peter Jackson would’ve “lost it” with The Beatles if he had filmed ‘Let It Be’ doc

Peter Jackson has said he would have “lost it” with The Beatles if he had filmed the Let It Be documentary himself.

The Get Back director reflected on the “incredible” footage he inherited from Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who produced the 1970 documentary of the 1969 ‘Let It Be’ recording sessions.

“The poor guy was herding cats the whole time and I was just feeling so many times that I would have lost it!” Jackson said at a Q&A as part of the IMAX release of The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert, according to Metro.

“I mean as much as I love the Beatles, I would have raised my voice at them a couple of times and read them the riot act because they would have driven me crazy, and Michael’s just so calm.”

He added of his respect for Lindsay Hogg: “I particularly enjoy seeing Michael twitch and squirm when things aren’t going quite his way; as a director I can sympathise with that and find it kind of funny.

“Some of my favourite bits in the rushes and the outtakes were Michael’s stuff because I don’t play in a band – I can love the Beatles and watch the Beatles like anyone – but crucially the person I was really relating to was Michael.”

In a five-star review of The Beatles: Get Back, NME wrote: “After decades of old, tired stories getting respun, retold and republished, Jackson’s work offers a fresh look at pop’s greatest group.”