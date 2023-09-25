Peter Kay wants to revive ‘Phoenix Nights’ for a film

Peter Kay has expressed interest in bringing back Phoenix Nights for a feature film.

The comedian co-created and starred in the Channel 4 sitcom about a working men’s club in Bolton, which ran for two seasons from 2001 to 2002. It later spawned the 2004 spin-off Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere for six episodes.

In his new book TV: Big Adventures On The Small Screen, Kay said he still writes down ideas for Phoenix Nights and suggested he’s considering bringing it back for a film.

“I had an idea only today of Brian getting Young Kenny to paint an enormous letter ‘H’ on the roof of the club so he can advertise they’ve got a helicopter pad,” Kay wrote (via The Daily Mail). “The chance of a helicopter ever landing is, of course, zero.

“As the years pass, I’m becoming more like Brian, but if Phoenix Nights rose again it’d have to be for something very special, maybe a film? Perhaps Brian could get visited by three ghosts. Now, wouldn’t that be an idea?”

Kay also shared his hopes of returning to spin-off Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere with co-star Paddy McGuinness for a Christmas special. He said he’s written an episode where the duo work as bouncers in a grotto dressed as elves, where they are “overly aggressive” with the kids.

The comedian previously confirmed in 2017 that a third series of Phoenix Nights had been written, but “things got in the way” of actually filming it.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester at the time, Kay said: “I love Phoenix Nights and I would love to go back. I’ve got a lot of ideas about Phoenix Nights.

“In fact, there’s a whole series three been written for about 15 years but so many things get in the way in life like touring and being a father. Real life continues and Car Share takes about a year to make and edit.”

Kay is currently touring the UK with his latest stand-up show Better Late Than Never, which is set to run until 2025.