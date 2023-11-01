Here’s when ‘Secret Playlist’ starring Kim Hyang-gi and Shin Hyun-seung premieres

South Korean streaming service TVING has announced the premiere date for its upcoming K-drama series, Secret Playlist, starring Kim Hyang-gi and Shin Hyun-seung.

Secret Playlist, based on a popular webtoon Play, PLII by author 2F, will chronicle the romance between a college student-turned-YouTuber and a K-pop idol.

Kim Hyang-gi will play Song han-ju, a ordinary college student by day but a music YouTuber named PLII by night. However, her life soon turns a strange turn after a popular K-pop idol follows her channel.

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun-seung will portray Lee Do-guk, a member of the beloved K-pop boyband SEZ. However, Lee soon becomes known as ““the idol who lost his song to a YouTuber” after PLII’s cover of his music goes viral.

Secret Playlist is set to premiere November 18 on the streaming service TVING, and will reportedly feature eight episodes. The show will also star Yeon Oh (Twinkling Watermelon), Kang Sung-yun (She Knows Everything) and Yang Dong-geun (Moving).

In other K-drama news, Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung-suk will make his long-awaited small screen return in the upcoming historical series, Sejak. The series will also star Arthdal Chronicles actress Shin Se-kyung

Meanwhile, singer-turned-actor Rowoon has opened up about his departure from K-pop boyband SF9 for the first time. Elsewhere, Doona! star Suzy Bae has said that she might retire from the industry “at any time”.