Korean production company Playlist Studio announces cast for upcoming web drama ‘New Love Playlist’

Playlist Studio has shared new visuals for its upcoming web series New Love Playlist, simultaneously unveiling its cast.

New Love Playlist is the latest instalment in the South Korean production company’s string of web dramas dubbed the Love Playlist series, preceded by four seasons starring actors Bae Hyun-sung, Kim Sae-ron and more. The original show ran from 2017 to 2019.

New Love Playlist, touted as a spin-off of the main series, will feature a brand-new cast of characters. According to OSEN, the upcoming series will chronicle the “relatable campus romances of college students who belong to the ‘COVID-19 generation'”, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

Playlist Studio shared the first poster for New Love Playlist via its official Instagram earlier this week, giving viewers the first glimpse at the show’s premise and its characters. Spotted on the poster are Oh Yoo-jin (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, True Beauty), Yoon Ye-joo (Cheese In The Trap, Meow, The Secret Boy), Lee Ha-min (Bad Girlfriend), alongside rookie actors Bae Hyun-joon and Kim Sun-bin.

Per OSEN’s report, Oh Yoo-jin will be starring as media communications major Do Min-joo who has a shy side but is a cheerful and energetic person when with her close friends. Yoo Jung-hoo will play Park Do-yoon, a clueless individual when it comes to dating. Bae Hyun-joon, Kim Sun-bin and Yoon Ye-joo will play the characters Moon Tae-young, Kim Sun-bin and Yoon Seul respectively, while Lee Ha-min will portray Ahn Jin-woo.

New Love Playlist is slated to premiere via the official Playlist Studio YouTube channel on November 16 at 7pm KST.

In other K-drama news, veteran actress Lee Young-ae is currently in talks to lead an upcoming K-drama tentatively titled Maestra, based on a French story of the same name. If confirmed, it would mark her first project in over a year since she led the JTBC drama Inspector Koo last October.