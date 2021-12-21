‘Police University”s Yoo Young-jae to star in upcoming Korean BL drama

Police University actor and B.A.P member Yoo Young-jae is set to star in an upcoming boys’ love (BL) K-drama.

According to a report by Sports Donga, Yoo has been cast as the lead in Chun Jeong Ji Ran (literal title). The historial drama, adapted from a BL webtoon titled ‘Love in Spring’, follows three young men who fall in love with each other after one of them dresses like a woman to get married and escape their social status as slaves.

Young-jae will be playing Jin Geum-sung, a scholar whose aloofness earns him the nickname “the cold and handsome man” among the villagers. As of writing, other cast members for Chun Jeong Ji Ran have yet to be announced.

“I will be greeting viewers as Jin Geum-sung, whose serious personality and diverse talents set him apart from the playful and clumsy Kim Hwan (from Mr. Queen),” the actor said in a statement, per Soompi.

Chun Jeong Ji Ran is slated for an early 2022 premiere through the streaming platform WATCHA.

In other K-drama news, My Name director Kim Jin-min is set to direct a new K-drama series for Netflix called The Fool At The End Of The World, based on the a Kotaro Isaka novel of the same name.

The series will be penned by Jung Sung-ju, best known for his work with Secret Affair and How Long I’ve Kissed. Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in and The One And Only’s Ahn Eun-jin are reportedly in talks to star in the show.