‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ season 2: Kim Min-jae and Kim Hyang-gi’s romance blossoms in new teaser

tVN has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming second season of Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist.

Based on a novel of the same name, Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist follows Yoo Se-poong (Dr. Romantic 2’s Kim Min-jae), a physician for the royal family who faces expulsion from the royal court after being framed for the king’s death.

In the series’ first season, he crosses paths with widow Seo Eun-woo (Space Sweepers’ Kim Hyang-gi) and eccentric teacher Gye Ji-han (The Crowned Clown’s Kim Sang-kyung) following his expulsion and relocates to Gyesu Village. There, he restarts his career as a doctor, but this time with the aim to heal people’s hearts.

The brand-new teaser for the show’s upcoming second season previews the romance blossoming between Se-poong and Eun-woo, after their friendship develops into something more by the end of the show’s first season. But the teaser also hints at the possibility of their romance not working out. As Se-poong tells Eun-woo: “I will leave my heart here. I miss you dearly.”

In the same teaser, a release date and broadcast schedule for Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2 was also unveiled. The periodic comedy series will return to South Korean cable network tVN on January 11, and will subsequently air episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30pm KST. The upcoming season will have a total of 10 episodes.

In the season two announcement shared in September shortly after the first season wrapped, Kim Hyang-gi teased some plot points: “I think you’ll be able to see a little more about what happens in the palace.”

In a four-star review of the drama’s first season, NME praised the chemistry between its main cast, writing: “Kim Min-jae, Kim Sang-kyung and Kim Hyang-gi effortlessly bounce off each other’s energy on-screen, and aren’t just confined to comedic scenes for cheap laughs; there are heartfelt moments and low points shared too.”