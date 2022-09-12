‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ to air season two in January 2023

The recently-concluded historical medical drama Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist will be returning for a second season early next year.

On September 8, tvN shared a behind-the-scenes video (originally aired on September 6) in which the cast of Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist revealed that its second season is already in the works.

The clip had aired at the end of the series’ finale episode for season one, during which the television network also shared that season two of Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist is set to air in January 2023.

Advertisement

Shot from the set of its season one finale episode, lead actor Kim Min-jae who plays the titular Yoo Se-poong shared that he felt “the same as usual” during the final shoot before announcing: “Why? Because we have season two! Because we’ll begin filming for season two next week!”

The rest of the cast went on to share their closing comments on the series, as well as their thoughts on its upcoming season. “I think you’ll be able to see a little more about what happens in the palace,” actress Kim Hyang-gi teased.

Meanwhile, Ahn Chang-hwan, who plays Se-poong’s loyal servant Man-bok commented: “I really felt like I had become family with the actors, and I feel lighthearted. Now, I plan to diligently prepare again for season two.”

In a four-star review of the drama, NME‘s Carmen Chin praised the chemistry between its main cast, writing: “Kim Min-jae, Kim Sang-kyung and Kim Hyang-gi effortlessly bounce off each other’s energy on-screen, and aren’t just confined to comedic scenes for cheap laughs; there are heartfelt moments and low points shared too.”