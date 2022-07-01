‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’: Watch the cheeky new teasers starring Kim Min-jae and more

tvN has dropped several new character teasers in anticipation of its upcoming period K-drama, Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist.

Based on a novel of the same name, Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist tells the story of Yoo Se-poong (Dr. Romantic 2’s Kim Min-jae), a physician for the royal family who faces expulsion from the royal court after getting himself involved in a conspiracy.

He eventually meets widow Seo Eun-woo (Space Sweepers’ Kim Hyang-gi) and eccentric teacher Gye Ji-han (The Crowned Clown’s Kim Sang-kyung) following his expulsion, and after he relocates to the strange albeit stunning Gyesu Village. There, he restarts his career as a doctor, but this time as a true one who aims to heal people’s hearts.

The new teasers released by tvN briefly introduce us to the series’ main trio; showcasing each of their own personal grievances, hidden and shameful pasts as they work to overcome these open wounds.

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist is currently slated to premiere on South Korean cable network tvN on August 1, thereafter airing new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30pm KST.

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist will also feature a supporting cast of Yu Seong-ju of Squid Game and The Silent Sea fame, Ahn Chang-hwan (Hospital Playlist, Vincenzo), Jung Won-chung (When The Camellia Blooms) and more. It is also directed by Special Labour Inspector Mr. Jo director Park Won-kook.

In other news, Single’s Inferno contestant Choi Si-hun has reportedly been cast in an upcoming BL (boys’ love) K-drama series tentatively titled New Employee, based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The series is said to be produced by Korean streaming platform Watcha, which was previously behind hit BL series Semantic Error.