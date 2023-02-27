Portgas D. Ace and Marshall D. Teach’s brutal battle is now a ‘One Piece’ figurine

The epic fight between Portgas D. Ace and Marshall D. Teach – one of One Piece‘s most iconic moments, a turning point for the series – is now available as a figurine.

The new figurine is now available for pre-order from figurine maker Sideshow, and features highly detailed sculpting depicting the characters locked in battle with their Devil Fruit powers of fire and darkness surrounding them. The figurine is priced at USD$654 and has an order limit of one per person.

Fans will recognise the fight between protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s idolised adoptive older brother and the ambitious Teach as a pivotal moment in the series – a fight to the death that ended in Ace’s death and Blackbeard emerging as the King Qiwuhai. The loss of Ace was emotionally crippling to Luffy, but the protagonist eventually took the loss of his idol as fuel to reach greater heights.

The latest film installation in the One Piece universe, One Piece Film Red recently became the fourth highest-earning anime film of all time, taking the spot from Howl’s Moving Castle. The film grossed JPY31.9 billion ($246.5 million) worldwide while also becoming the fifth highest-earning anime film in Japan with JPY19.7 billion grossed.

The film introduces a new character in “the world’s most beloved singer” Uta, who is revealed to be a childhood friend of Luffy. Though she rose to prominence while concealing her identity, it is revealed that Uta is also the daughter of Luffy’s longtime idol Red-Haired Shanks.

A team of rising vocaloid singer Ado and song composers Mrs. Green Apple, Vaundy, FAKE TYPE., Yūta Orisaka, Hiroyuki Sawano, and Motohiro Hata composed and performed seven songs for Uta, which have been released as the ‘Uta no Uta One Piece Film Red’ album. The music team for One Piece Film Red will be receiving the Japan Academy Film Prize Association Special Award at its upcoming ceremony on March 10 for its work in the film.