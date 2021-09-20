NewsTV News

‘Pose’ fans aren’t happy about MJ Rodriguez’s Emmys snub

The show was left empty-handed to ‘The Crown’

By Adam Starkey
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
MJ Rodriguez at the 2021 Emmys CREDIT: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Pose had a disappointing night at this year’s Emmys, with a potentially historic win handed instead to Netflix’s The Crown.

MJ Rodriguez and Billy Porter, who play Blanca Evangelista and Pray Tell respectively in the FX show, were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. They, however, both lost out to The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor.

While Porter won the category back in 2019 for the show’s second season, the snub for Rodriguez was perhaps the biggest upset. This was her first nomination for Pose after three seasons, making history as the first transgender actor to receive a Best Actress nod at the Primetime Emmys.

Pose
From left: Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez in ‘Pose’ (season two, 2019), CREDIT: Michael Parmalee / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

This made Rodriguez’s loss to Colman particularly devastating for fans. “Colman is great in The Crown but you just kinda felt that MJ Rodriguez was the moment,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “MJ was worthy of a win so why not make history.”

Another wrote: “I am so upset that the #PoseFX team is walking away with nothing so far tonight. MJ Rodriguez and Billy Porter deserved the wins, and while The Crown is fine I have no idea why it is sweeping tonight.”

Pose is celebrated for having the largest transgender cast for a scripted series, starring Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The show follows ball culture in 80s New York within the gay and trans community, amid the AIDS crisis.

Created by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, the show came to an end with its third season, set in the mid-to-late 1990s.

Ted Lasso and The Crown were the big winners at this year’s Emmys, with the latter picking up Outstanding Drama Series for the first time.

