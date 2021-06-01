Pose actor Dyllón Burnside has said that the wedding episode of the show’s final season is “a monumental moment for trans women.”

Burnside, who plays Ricky Evangelista in the LGBTQ ballroom drama, spoke after an episode aired in which two lead characters, trans model Angel (Indya Moore) and her partner Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel), tie the knot.

The wedding scene is one of only a few instances in television history of a trans woman of colour getting married on screen.

Aside from the wedding, Burnside said that the episode showed trans women “that there’s possibilities for them, in a world that tells them there’s not.”

He continued: “It’s truly groundbreaking. I’m grateful for our creators and writers for being so bold and for tackling that.”

As longstanding character Ricky, Burnside contributed a musical number to the episode. “I was so grateful to have a part where I got to sing and share that gift with the show, and with the audience,” he said.

Something Old, Something New is the penultimate episode in Pose‘s third and final season.

In May, Pose star Billy Porter revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he has been living with HIV for 14 years. He told the publication that he was diagnosed back in 2007, which he said was “the worst year of my life”.

Pose season three currently airs on FX in the US. A UK air date has not yet been confirmed.