‘Prison Break’ season six is happening, according to star Dominic Purcell

“Rumor number 1. I’m old. Yes. I’m 50…..” Purcell began. “Rumor number 2. I’m bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it.

The actor teased the news via a cryptic Instagram post, laying out four rumours, one of which alludes to the future of the show, on hold since season five aired in 2017.

“Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes….. Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not.”

Last month, the actor also wrote that he was “hearing #october” in terms of a potential date to begin production, without any more details.

Dominic Purcell had addressed season six earlier this year on his Instagram account as well, saying, “I get smashed with ‘when is #prisonbreak 6 happening’. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made.

“Now with the horror of this #virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I’m very optimistic with #socialdistancing and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over #coronavirus – corporations such as #netflix are desperate for content.”

He ended by saying: “I won’t comment on pb 6 until it is time.”

Fox has not yet commented on Purcell’s most recent claims that season six is now officially in the works.