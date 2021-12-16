Asian production houses making “significant changes” to business model over K-drama boom

Some Asia-based production houses are beginning to change the way they do business in order to ride the growing K-drama wave.

Due to the growing international popularity of Korean entertainment – as seen in the immense success of show such as Squid Game, Hellbound, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and more this year – there been a global increase in demand for even more content from the East Asian country, according to a report from Variety.

This has caused production houses in Asia to refocus their operations to make capture current K-drama boom. One such company is the Singapore-listed Spackman Entertainment, which recently sold leading indie production house Zip Cinema (The Priests, Golden Slumber, the upcoming Broker) to Korea internet giant Kakao.

Speaking to Variety, Spackman Entertainment president Na Kyoung-won said the company has felt “the need to make significant changes in our overall business model” due to the fact that “Korean content is increasingly becoming global”.

Na also explained that their recent sale of Zip Cinema to Kakao has allowed the company to shift its focus on “K-dramas and international films”, adding that this move “signals a new start for our group”.

Meanwhile, a director of productions at JTBC Studios (known for The World Of The Marries, Nevertheless and the upcoming Snowdrop) has said that it is “difficult to predict” the success of certain K-dramas, both domestically and internationally.

“However, dramas of diverse genres will gradually be more popular than traditional ones [romantic comedies, family dramas]. Internationally, dramas with strong concepts are expected to be successful,” he said.