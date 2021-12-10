Production suspended on Jaehyun-led drama ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’

Production on the upcoming TV adaptation of the 2001 film Bungee Jumping Of Their Own has reportedly been suspended.

The forthcoming show was originally set to star NCT member Jaehyun as the character Im Hyun-bin. As previously reported, the series would have been 16 episodes long, with each episode having a runtime of 25 minutes.

However, production on the series has been halted, according to a statement from Kakao Entertainment, per News1. “In the process of preparing for production, the scenario writer of the original film expressed concerns,” Kakao said, as translated by Soompi.

“All rights for derivative works including remakes belong to the production company Choice Cut, so there are no issues with carrying out production,” it added, but noted that a decision to “suspend production [out of] respect [for] the writer’s opinions” was made after “extensive discussion”.

The original plot of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own followed a high school teacher, Seo In-woo, who is struggling to overcome the death of his girlfriend, In Tae-hee. He later encounters a male student, Im Hyun-bin, who has a similar personality to his girlfriend.

The remake was set to be produced by Choi Nak-kwon, who also produced the original film. It would have been directed by Kim Jong-hyuk, known for helming dramas such as Spring Day and Quiz Of God: Reboot.

It is currently unknown if or when production on the TV adaptation of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own will resume.

In other NCT news, the boyband are set to perform at the upcoming SM Entertainment concert ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’, set to take place on New Year’s Day (January 1). The concert will be part of a new project called ‘SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS’ that will be launching later this month.