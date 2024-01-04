Here’s when ‘Queen Of Divorce’ starring Lee Ji-ah premieres

South Korean TV network JTBC has announced the premiere date of its upcoming K-drama series, Queen of Divorce, starring Lee Ji-ah and Kang Ki-young. Here’s everything we know about the show.

What is the plot and cast of Queen of Divorce?

JTBC’s Queen of Divorce will revolve around Kim Sa-ra (played by Lee Ji-ah), the best divorce solver in Korea who leads a company called Solution. Joining her is Song Ki-joon (played by Kang Ki-young), a lawyer and Kim’s business partner.

Lee Ji-ah first rose to fame in the 2007 historical fantasy series The Legend, and is best known for her role as Shim Su-ryeon in the popular melodrama series The Penthouse.

Meanwhile, Kang Ki-young recently starred in the second season of superhero K-drama The Uncanny Counter. He also previously had roles in shows such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Is there a trailer for the K-drama?

The first teaser for Queen of Divorce follows Kim Sa-ra, a divorce solver with a 100 percent success rate, as she works to save those in unhappy marriages. “I will help you get compensation for all that you’ve felt wronged until now,” she says.

She is joined by lawyer and business partner Song Ki-joon runs, who tries his best to support Sa-ra, but always seems to need her to save him from dangerous situations. “We will move just to save people whose marriage lives are hell. Then, shall we begin?” Sa-ra says at the end of the teaser.

How to watch Queen of Divorce?

Queen of Divorce will premiere January 31 at 8:50pm KST on JTBC. International availability for the K-drama has yet to be announced.