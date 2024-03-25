‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo-hyun denies dating controversial actress Kim Sae-ron

Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun has denied dating rumours with controversial actress Kim Sae-ron in a statement.

On the morning of March 24, Kim Sae-ron took to her Instagram Stories to post a selfie of herself and Kim Soo-hyun. The post was taken down shortly after it was uploaded, however fans were quick to spot the photo and it was reposted on social media soon after.

Following the post, rumours about a romantic relationship between the two actors quickly spread online. However, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST has since denied the speculations in a statement to Sports Today.

“We are informing you that Kim Soo-hyun’s dating rumours are not currently true,” the agency said, as translated by Soompi. “The photo that has been spread online appears to have been taken in the past, when [Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron] were under the same agency.”

“We are completely unable to understand the motivation behind Kim Sae-ron’s actions [to post the photo],” GOLDMEDALIST added, while also saying that it intends to take legal action against users who continue to spread misinformation.

Kim Saeron shares Instagram story with Kim Soohyun. pic.twitter.com/2v1de1TVvH — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) March 23, 2024

Kim Soo-hyun is currently starring as the male lead in ongoing Netflix K-drama Queen of Tears. Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron has largely stayed out of the public eye since May 2022, after she was booked under charges of a drunk driving incident.

The accident had allegedly caused damage to an electricity transformer, which resulted in several buildings in the vicinity to cease regular operations due to power outages.

She would later receive a permanent ban from KBS from appearing on its network, following a meeting among the broadcaster’s Broadcast Appearance Regulation Review Committee, which oversees “screenings for celebrities who have caused social controversy with illegal or immoral conduct”.