Following two successful seasons of the reality competition Queendom, South Korean network Mnet will soon be premiering a new spin-off titled Queendom Puzzle.

Set to begin airing in June, the upcoming spin-off will bring together past and present members of K-pop groups in a fierce competition. With contestants from seasoned, well-known acts like AOA and Lovelyz to rising rookie groups like H1-KEY and tripleS, K-pop fans can look forward to seeing familiar faces in a new light in the upcoming reality show.

Here’s everything we know about Queendom Puzzle so far:

What will Queendom Puzzle be about?

Advertisement

Queendom Puzzle is an upcoming K-pop reality TV competition, where existing female idols — both girl group members and soloists — will compete in a series of missions to earn their place in a new seven-member project girl group.

The series is a spin-off of Mnet’s Queendom, where female K-pop acts competed for the title of the Number One girl group. Girls’ Generation leader and soloist Taeyeon, who hosted the second season of Queendom, will also be hosting the upcoming spin-off.

When will Queendom Puzzle premiere?

Queendom Puzzle will premiere on June 13, 2023 at 10pm KST on South Korean TV network Mnet. International availability for the upcoming reality TV series has yet to be announced.

Who will be competing in Queendom Puzzle?

According to Mnet, there will be a total of 28 competitors in Queendom Puzzle. While not all contestants have been revealed, the confirmed contestants so far are:

Soloist and ex-CLC’s Yeeun

WJSN’s Yeoreum

Ex-MOMOLAND member JooE

Lovelyz’s Kei

AOA’s Im Do-hwa (also known as Chanmi)

Cherry Bullet’s Bora, Jiwon and Chaerin

H1-KEY’s Riina and Hwiseo

woo!ah!’s Nana and Wooyeon

LIGHTSUM’s Sangah

Weeekly’s Jihan and Soeun

PURPLE KISS’ Yuki

tripleS’ Lee Ji-woo

Former Produce 48 contestant Shiroma Miu.

Advertisement

LABOUM’s Haein and soloist Lee Chae-yeon were previously confirmed to be part of the line-up for the reality TV series. However, both singers have since withdrawn from the competition.

What songs from Queendom Puzzle have been released?

For the first round of the competition, it appears the Queendom Puzzle contestants have been sorted into several groups, each with an original song of their own.

Two of these groups – PICK-CAT (Bora, Chaerin, Riina, Sangah, Yeeun , Yeoreum and Yuki) and PICK on the top (Jihan, Jiwon, Jiwoo, Nana, Soeun, Wooyeon) – have been revealed so far, with the songs ‘Snap’ and ‘Charismatic’ respectively. Watch their performance videos below: