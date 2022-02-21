VIVIZ, LOONA, Hyolyn, Kep1er and more to compete on ‘Queendom 2’

Mnet has announced the six contestants that will be participating in the second season of its reality TV competition, Queendom.

The first group to be announced were Brave Girls, a four-member girl group consisting of members Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna. The quartet had gone viral last year with their 2017 single ‘Rollin’’, which soon became the group’s first-ever chart topper. Their most recent release was last August’s mini-album ‘After We Ride’.

The newly debuted VIVIZ, formed by ex-GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB and Umji, will also be competing on the second season of Queendom. The trio dropped their debut mini-album ‘Beam of Prism’ and its lead single ‘BOP BOP!’ earlier this month, nearly a year after their former group abruptly disbanded.

Starship Entertainment girl group WJSN have also been announced as contestants. The 13-member act — which comprises Exy, Seola, Xuan Yi, Bona, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Mei Qi, Yeoreum, Dayoung and Yeonjung — last released new music as a ful group in March 2021 with their ninth mini-album ‘Unnatural’.

12-member girl group LOONA – comprising Haseul, Vivi, Yves, JinSoul, Kim Lip, Chuu, Heejin, Hyunjin, Go Won, Choerry, Olivia Hye and Yeojin – will also be appearing on Queendom season two. The girl group had wrapped up their two-day ‘Loonaverse: From’ concerts in Seoul over the weekend, the act’s first live shows since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rookie girl group Kep1er, which were formed through Mnet’s reality audition series Girls Planet 999 last year, are also set to compete. Its nine members – Yujin, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Youngeun, Yeseo, Xiaoting, Mashiro, Hikaru and Huening Bahiyyih – had earned their place in the group through audience votes, and later made their debut with the mini-album ‘First Impact’.

Finally, former SISTAR member Hyolyn will also be joining the show as this season’s only solo competitor. Now under her own label Bridʒ, the singer has since released a number of solo singles, including last month’s ‘Layin’ Low’ featuring Jooyoung.

“All six artists have each topped music programs and are iconic K-pop artists,” said representatives of the production, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “We expect they will each show their uniqueness and the best stage performances.”

It was also announced last month that the show would be hosted by Girls’ Generation leader and soloist Taeyeon. “Taeyeon is a representative musician who leads global K-pop, and she has a wide range of music fans at home and abroad,” said Mnet in a statement. Queendom season two is scheduled to premiere on March 31 at 9:20pm KST.