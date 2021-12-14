Mnet confirms ‘Queendom’ will return for a second season in 2022

South Korean cable TV network Mnet has confirmed that its popular 2019 reality series Queendom will return next year.

Earlier today (December 14), Ment confirmed in a statement to news outlet Star News that it will be launching the second season of Queendom in 2022. The first season of the show aired in 2019 and featured girl groups AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, OH MY GIRL, (G)I-DLE and singer Park Bom.

“Queendom Season 2 is confirmed to launch in 2022,” an Mnet representative told Star News, as translated by Soompi. However, the broadcaster noted that “the exact date and format [of the show] are still undecided”.

Following Queendom, Mnet launched two sequels in the subsequent years. Road To Kingdom in 2020 featured seven at the time lesser-known boybands PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, VERIVERY, ONEUS and TO1.

The winner of Road To Kingdom, THE BOYZ, eventually went on to complete in 2021’s Kingdom: Legendary War. This year’s edition of the show also included BtoB, iKON, SF9, Stray Kids and ATEEZ.

In other related news, Mnet also recently announced a male version of its popular reality TV singing competition Girls Planet 999. Titled Boys Planet, the forthcoming series will launch in 2022, with applications open to any male applicants born before 2009.