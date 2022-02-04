‘Queendom’ season two: VIVIZ, ITZY, Brave Girls, Kep1er reportedly in talks to participate

K-pop girl groups VIVIZ, ITZY, Brave Girls and Kep1er are reportedly undergoing discussions to participate in the upcoming second season of Queendom.

In a report published by Newsen earlier today (February 4), unnamed industry representatives were quoted, claiming that production team behind the forthcoming second instalment of Mnet’s idol survival reality programme Queendom are currently in their final stages of finalising the season’s line-up. Several girl groups named by Newsen’s sources include VIVIZ, ITZY, Brave Girls and Kep1er.

A representative of Queendom season two later officially responded to the reports, clarifying that “it is true that we are exploring options of several girl groups, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” per Soompi’s translations.

Aside from its alleged line-up of participants, a premiere date for Queendom’s second season was also announced yesterday (February 3), via an animated teaser clip that was uploaded to Mnet’s YouTube channel. The upcoming reality series is slated to hit the small screen on March 31, via the cable network.

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation was also previously revealed to be the season’s host, with the Queendom team citing Taeyeon’s success as a solo artist, following her debut with Girls’ Generation, as factor in her appointment as a host for the show.

“Taeyeon is a representative musician who leads global K-pop, and she has a wide range of music fans at home and abroad,” read the statement, as translated by Soompi. “Above all, as a role model that junior girl groups want to emulate, we anticipate that she will provide a diverse role beyond just that of the program’s host.”

Initially aired in August 2019, Queendom was a “comeback battle” between six well-known female K-pop acts. The first season of the show featured AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, OH MY GIRL, (G)I-DLE and singer Park Bom.