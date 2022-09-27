Kim Hye-soo is a frustrated queen in new trailer for K-drama ‘The Queen’s Umbrella’

tvN has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming historical K-drama The Queen’s Umbrella starring Kim Hye-soo.

In The Queen’s Umbrella, Kim stars as queen Im Hwa-ryung, who struggles to discipline her troublemaking sons, the princes of the palace. The series is centred around the special royal education system of the Joseon dynasty and the political conflict within the palace.

The new trailer introduces Hwa-ryung’s frustrations with each of her five sons, from waking a sleepy Il Young (Park Ha-joon) on the morning of an important event to Sung Nam (Moon Sang-min) stubbornly rejecting her attempts to support his future. Watch it below.

Not featured in the trailer are idol actors Yoo Seon-ho and SF9’s Chani, who are set to play princes Gye Sung and Eui Sang respectively. The Queen’s Umbrella also stars veteran actress Kim Hae-sook, whose recent works include Tomorrow and Hospital Playlist, as the Queen Dowager, mother of King Lee Ho.

Additionally, the series will reportedly feature an appearance by Rain, also known as Jung Ji-hoon, in an as-yet-unnamed role. It is currently unclear if this will be a cameo or recurring role. The singer-actor last starred in the fantasy medical drama Ghost Doctor in January.

In other K-drama news, Netflix’s upcoming original series The Fabulous, starring SHINee’s Minho and actress Chae Soo-bin has finally announced its release date. Set to premiere on November 4, the romantic-comedy series will follow the lives of young men and women working in the fashion industry.