Rachel Bilson clears up Rami Malek spat after Instagram photo incident

Rachel Bilson has cleared the air with Rami Malek following a recent social media incident.

The actress had recalled an awkward exchange with Malek, who she went to high school with, after she posted an old photo of them on Instagram and he asked her to take it down.

“Rami and I actually have talked since that came out. He connected with me, and we’re all good,” Bilson told the LadyGang podcast on Monday (April 26).

“He, you know, was so sweet and we’re totally fine now. And we talked about it and we’re good.”

She added: “He was so gracious. And I totally understood where he was coming from, and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on.”

Regarding the initial incident, which went viral, Bilson said she was “mortified” by the level of coverage.

“I was so mortified though. Like, I was having a panic attack,” she said. “I had to go to therapy that day, and I was like, ‘I am having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way. I feel so bad. Oh my god. Rami is going to think I’m doing this again.'”

Bilson then added that she was glad the misunderstanding happened as she was able to reconnect with Malek.

“It actually turned out to be a good thing for a reason, because we were able to reconnect and, like, make it better and everything is great,” she said.