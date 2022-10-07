Rain and Jo Jung-suk’s agencies promise “strong legal action” against “groundless” infidelity rumours

The agencies of South Korean multi-hyphenates Rain and Jo Jung-suk have spoken out against rumours of infidelity surrounding the two stars.

On October 5, both Rain and Jo – who are married to actress Kim Tae-hee and singer Gummy respectively – found themselves embroiled in rumours of infidelity after a magazine claimed earlier this year that two “multi-talented top stars” were having affairs with female professional golf players.

According to Sports DongAh, netizens began speculating that the claims were referring to Rain and Jo due to an overlap in the initials reported in the magazine.

Both RAIN Company and JAM Entertainment have since denied all rumours, promising to take legal action against those spreading misinformation on the grounds of defamation.

In an October 6 statement by RAIN Company, the agency stated that it was aware of the allegations made against the singer-actor, but initially chose not to respond to “groundless false information”.

“However, as the rumours began to spread rapidly yesterday and today, personal attacks and harassment have been directed to not only our artist but his family,” it said, per Soompi. “We think that [our artists’] dignity and human rights should be protected as they are human beings first and foremost before they are public figures.”

RAIN Company added that it has since contacted the media outlet behind the original report and confirmed that the magazine had not been referring to any artist under the agency.

“We will take strong legal action without any leniency for those who spread information that has not been verified to be true and write excessively malicious posts as well as file a complaint for defamation, violation of the prohibition of illegal information distribution, and the spread of false information through indiscriminate sharing under the Information and Communications Network Act,” it said, asking those who come across such postings to report them to the agency.

o’s agency JAM Entertainment released a similar statement on the same day, per TV Report , sharing that the actor “has never met, much less had any personal connection with any female golfer.”

“We request that the act of spreading and reproducing reckless speculation and false information be stopped,” said the agency. “We intend to respond with strong legal action to the deplorable claims that are spreading indiscriminately online.”