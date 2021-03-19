Rain to make TV comeback in upcoming medical K-drama ‘Ghost Doctor’

Korean singer Rain will be making his television comeback in the fantasy medical drama Ghost Doctor.

The news was confirmed by Rain’s label Sublime Artist Agency earlier this week, as reported by Allkpop. He will be playing the show’s protagonist, Cha Young-min, who is described as “a genius but selfish arrogant doctor”.

Directed by Boo Sung-chul and written by Kim Sun-soo, the drama revolves around two doctors who have different personalities and medical abilities. Due to an unusual phenomenon, Cha Young-min’s spirit ends up possessing the body of the other doctor.

Ghost Doctor will air in the second half of 2021. Additional news about the cast lineup have yet to be announced.

This will be Rain’s first TV drama in two years. His last acting role was in 2019’s Welcome 2 Life. Prior to that, he starred in a slew of hit dramas including 2004’s Full House and 2005’s A Love To Kill. He made his Hollywood debut in 2009 with James McTeigue’s action flick, Ninja Assassin.

Music-wise, the singer recently released the video for ‘Magnetic’ his latest collaboration with K-pop artist Jackson Wang. The song is part of his new EP ‘PIECES By RAIN’, which also includes his joint effort with Chung Ha, ‘Why Don’t We’.

The five-track EP is the K-pop veteran’s first solo project since 2017’s ‘MY LIFE’. Last year, he formed the trio SSAK3 with K-pop soloist Lee Hyori and comedian Yoo Jae Suk, and topped the charts with their hit single ‘Beach Again’.