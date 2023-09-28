‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, ‘Reborn Rich’ earn International Emmy nominations

Popular K-dramas Reborn Rich and Extraordinary Attorney Woo have been nominated at the upcoming International Emmy Awards 2023.

This year’s International Emmy Awards nominees were announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 26. The winners will be announced on 20 November during an awards gala in New York.

The critically acclaimed Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which starred Park Eun-bin as an attorney with ASD, has been nominated in the Drama Series category. It’s going up against The Devil’s Hour (United Kingdom), The Empress (Germany) and Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido (Argentina).

Meanwhile, Reborn Rich is up for TV Movie/Mini-Series catageory, against Life and Death in the Warehouse (United Kingdom), Infiniti (France) and La Caída (Mexico). The revenge K-drama starred Song Joong-ki as the son of a chaebol group.

The complete list of nominations can be found here.

Earlier this year, the production company behind Extraordinary Attorney Woo confirmed that a second season of the K-drama is in the works. However, neither Park Eun-bin nor Kang Tae-oh, who played the leads in season one, have been confirmed to return.

Meanwhile, Park is set to star in the upcoming tvN K-drama, Castaway Diva, which will also be available to stream on Netflix. Watch a trailer for the upcoming series here.

In other news, Song Joong-ki recently spoke about his career and why he thinks “there is still room for improvement”. The actor also opened up about wanting to play “roles in diverse genres”.