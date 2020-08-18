Pandemic aside, 2020 has proved to be a huge year for K-drama lovers. The past 12 months have blessed fans with rom-coms like Crash Landing On You and the second season of 2019’s period zombie thriller Kingdom, but it only gets better from here on.

Arriving in the latter half of 2020 is Record Of Youth, the much-anticipated young adult romance starring Park Bo-Gum and Park So-Dam. Produced by Studio Dragon and Pan Entertainment, the drama marks the megastars’ grand return to the small screen after working on successful film projects.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about tvN and Netflix’s upcoming drama, Record Of Youth:

Latest updates:

When will Record Of Youth be released?

The heartwarming, young adult South Korean drama will release two new episodes every Monday and Tuesday, starting September 7, 2020.

How can I watch Record Of Youth?

The Studio Dragon production will air on the South Korean cable network tvN. On June 1, Variety reported that the series was picked up exclusively by Netflix for global distribution. This means that viewers outside of South Korea, including those in Singapore and Malaysia, will be able to tune in to Record Of Youth via the streaming service. The episodes will premiere on Netflix the same day as tvN’s broadcast.

Who’s in the Record Of Youth cast?

Park Bo-Gum

Park Bo-Gum stars as the lead character Sa Hye-Joon, a model who dreams of becoming a top actor. But despite his good looks and ability to conquer the runway, Hye-Joon doesn’t have what it takes to be a film star. Despite failing several auditions, Hye-Joon learns to find self-confidence to make his dreams come true. The part was initially offered to My Mister’s Jang Ki-Young, who declined the role.

Record Of Youth is Park’s first small-screen project since 2018’s Encounter with Song Hye-Kyo. Earlier this year, the actor made a cameo in JTBC and Netflix’s Itaewon Class.

Park So-Dam

After several years of gracing the big screen and nabbing an Academy Award for her 2019 movie Parasite, Park So-Dam makes her television comeback with Record Of Youth, in which she stars as an aspiring makeup artist named An Jung-Ha.

Jung-Ha is described as a character who, despite her sunny disposition, is a loner at heart. She is also expected to be the romantic interest of Hye-Joon. Record Of Youth marks Park’s first television role since 2016’s Cinderella And The Four Knights.

Byeon Woo-Seok

Newbie actor Byeon Woo-Seok plays Hye-Joon’s best friend Won Hae-Hyo, who’s also an aspiring actor working as a model. But unlike Hye-Joon, Hae-Hyo was born into a wealthy family and he wants to prove that he can get by without relying on his privilege. Record Of Youth is Byeon’s first drama as one of the main characters. He’d previously held small roles in shows like Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency and Search: WWW.

Other cast members include veteran actors Han Jin-Hee, Ha Hee-Ra and Shin Dong-Mi, as well as Shin Ae-Ra, Park Soo-Young and Kwon Soo-Hyun.

What is the plot of Record Of Youth?

The story centres around three ambitious young adults from different social classes working in the cutthroat world of showbiz and fashion. Sa Hye-Joon (Park Bo-Gum) and Won Hae-Hyo (Byeon Woo-Seok) are models who aspire to be actors. Through their work, they befriend An Jung-Ha (Park So-Dam), a cheery but lonely budding makeup artist. Together the trio face the trials and tribulations of the entertainment industry while discovering new friendships and romances along the way.

Who will direct and write Record Of Youth?

K-addicts will be happy to know that Record Of Youth is in good hands. The show is directed by Ahn Gil-Ho, who previously helmed other popular tvN series like Stranger starring Bae Doo-Na and Memories Of The Alhambra, featuring Hyun-Bin and Park Shin-Hye.

Meanwhile, the script for Record Of Youth was written by Ha Myung-Hee. Ha’s last project was the SBS drama, Temperature Of Love, which was based on her 2014 novel Nice Soup Does Not Answer The Phone. Her other past works include writing for the hit dramas Doctors and High Society.

Is there an official poster for Record Of Youth?

On August 4, tvN released the individual character posters for Hye-Joon, Jung-Ha and Hae-Hyo. It features the trio in a studio getting their makeup done. See it here:

tvN and Netflix unveiled the drama’s first official poster on July 31. The poster features the main leads Park Bo-Gum, Park So-Dam and Byeon Woo-Seok posing against a floral backdrop. The poster also states the show’s premiere date. Check it out below:

Are there any production stills released for Record Of Youth?

In August, tvN began sharing several stills of Hye-Joon and Jung-Ha. Check them out below:

Is the trailer for Record Of Youth already out?

Yes! There have been plenty of teasers released ahead of the show’s premiere.

The fourth preview, which was released on August 5, introduces new characters, including Hye-Joon’s family members and Jung-Ha’s awful colleagues. The 40-second teaser also shares the first preview of Byeon Woo-Seok’s character, Won Hae-Hyo, and his friendship with Hye-Joon. Elsewhere, the clip sheds light on Hye-Joon’s journey to becoming an actor.

On July 29, tvN shared the third teaser, which was slightly longer than the first two previews. The 30-second clip focuses on Hye-Joon and Jung-Ha’s professional relationship as a model and makeup artist, as well as their inevitable romance.

On July 21, tvN released a second teaser that centres on Hye-Joon’s storyline. It shares more details about his struggle to become an actor, and compares his glitzy and glamorous life as a high fashion model to his humble background.

The first teaser was released on July 6 via tvN. The 16-second snippet gives viewers a glimpse of the show’s fast-paced and modern setting in the city of Seoul. It also features a snippet of its main protagonists, Sa Hye-Joon and An Jung-Ha, and their forthcoming romance.

How many episodes will Record Of Youth have?

Like most K-dramas, this series is expected to have 16 episodes, although that might change depending on the show’s production.