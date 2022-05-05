Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea rumoured to appear in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has a cameo in upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi, according to reports.

The Star Wars spin-off, set to be released on Disney+ on May 27, is set 10 years after events in 2005’s Revenge Of The Sith, where Kenobi witnessed his Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker turn to the dark side.

According to Star Wars News Net, sources have said Flea, real name Michael Balzary, will make an appearance in the series in an unknown role.

Advertisement

Rupert Friend, who plays the Grand Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi, recently teased in an interview with Hey U Guys that the show will feature “wonderful cameos”.

“I think it’s one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon,” Friend said. “I think Ewan McGregor is doing things with that role that is a dream for fans of the original films… we can’t obviously have Alec Guinness back, but I just think Ewan was absolutely born to play that part.

“But wonderful cameos from people I obviously can’t tell you, Easter eggs galore and… yeah, it’s a thrilling ride.”

Flea has made numerous appearances in film and television over the years, including Back To The Future Part II, The Big Lebowski and minor voice roles in Pixar films Inside Out and Toy Story 4.

He’s also set to appear in director Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land, Whiplash) upcoming film Babylon, starring alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire as Charlie Chaplin.

Advertisement

Alongside McGregor and Friend, Obi-Wan Kenobi will star Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma and Sung Kang. Child actor Grant Feely, who received Mark Hamill’s seal of approval, will also play young Luke Skywalker.