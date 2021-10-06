‘Red Sleeve’: Watch a new trailer featuring 2PM’s Junho

South Korean television network MBC has released a new trailer for its upcoming historical romance drama Red Sleeve.

The new teaser follows court lady Seong Deok-im (played by Lee Se-young) picking flowers from the royal courtyard. In a later scene, she bumps into Yi San (played by 2PM’s Junho, the eldest grandson of the king, as she exits the library with a document in hand.

Red Sleeve is based on a novel of the same name. Aside from Lee and Junho, the forthcoming series will also star You Are My Spring actor Kang Hoon.

The series will follow the romance between Seong and Yi San, who later becomes King and is torn between duty to his country and protecting his loved ones. Red Sleeve will also be Junho’s first acting role since completing his mandatory military service.

In other news, Junho’s fellow 2PM members Chansung and Taecyeon are also set to star in upcoming K-dramas. Chansung has been cast in the forthcoming romance drama Show Window: Queen’s House, and is scheduled to premiere this November.

Meanwhile, Taecyeon will lead Inspector Joy, opposite actress Kim Hye-yoon. The series, which has so far released a handful of trailers, will premiere in November and feature Kim Jae-kyoon, Jung Soon-won, Lee Sang-hee and more in its supporting cast.