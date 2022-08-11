Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young-woo to lead new romance K-drama ‘Accidental Country Diary’

Red Velvet‘s Joy and actor Choo Young-woo have been cast as the leads for an upcoming romance K-drama, Accidental Country Diary (literal translation).

Joy and Choo’s casting in the new series, based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha-min, was confirmed in May. According to Soompi, Accidental Country Diary depicts a romance between a man from Seoul and a policewoman from the countryside. The series, an original by KakaoTV, is set to premiere on the South Korean OTT streaming platform on September 5.

Joy will star as Ahn Ja-young, a reliable policewoman, while Choo will portray Han Ji-yool, a prickly man from Seoul who does everything by the book. A veterinarian who gives up his city job to be with his grandfather, he finds country life in Heedong Village to be more difficult than expected, though things change when he meets Ja-young.

On August 10, KakaoTV shared a first look at the new romance series through its first set of still images of Ji-yool going about his life in the quaint village. You can view Choo’s stills through Soompi here.

KakaoTV also shared images of Joy in the series as Ja-young to Twitter, as she goes about her day at work assisting various villagers.

