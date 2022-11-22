Red Velvet’s Yeri confirmed to star in upcoming thriller K-drama

Yeri of K-pop girl group Red Velvet has been confirmed to star in an upcoming thriller K-drama titled Cheongdam International High School (literal translation).

Yesterday (November 21), South Korean news outlet Xportsnews reported that Red Velvet’s Yeri will act in forthcoming drama series Cheongdam International High School. She will star in the teen-led thriller as Baek Jae Na, a third-generation heiress involved in a homicide mystery. Following Xportsnews’ report, a representative from Yeri’s agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed the singer’s casting as translated by Soompi.

Cheongdam International High School follows Baek’s rivalry with Kim Hye In as they are pit against each other in mental warfare. The Red Sleeve’s Lee Eun Saem is reportedly currently in talks to portray Kim, a poor transfer student who’s the only witness to the homicide case.

The drama will be distributed via an online streaming platform although a specific avenue has yet to be announced. Other key details such as the drama’s release date and supporting cast members will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

The drama will be Yeri’s first acting role in a year since Naver TV’s July 2021 web drama series Blue Birthday. The Red Velvet member made her acting debut with tvN’s Drama Stage – Mint Condition in March 2021.

Yeri will be releasing new music with her Red Velvet groupmates — Wendy, Irene, Joy, and Seulgi — next week with their new mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’. The record serves as the second instalment to their ‘The ReVe Festival 2022’ series, which commenced in March with ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’, led by the single of the same name, ‘Feel My Rhythm’. ‘Birthday’ also marks the group’s second Korean release this year.

Prior to the forthcoming ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’, Red Velvet’s Seulgi made her solo debut earlier in October with EP ‘28 Reason’. She is the third member of the group to debut as a soloist, after bandmates Wendy and Joy, who made their solo debuts in 2021.