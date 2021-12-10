Red Velvet’s Joy says she felt “burden” on the set of ‘The One And Only’

Red Velvet singer Joy has revealed she experienced feelings of self-doubt while working on her upcoming drama, The One And Only.

The singer-actress had recently spoke to South Korean media outlet Xports News about her initial reaction when she was first cast as part of the main cast of The One And Only, an upcoming romance drama from JTBC.

She expressed her excitement to work alongside veteran actresses Ahn Eun-jin (Hospital Playlist 2, The Witch’s Diner) and Kang Ye-won (The Man Who Dies To Live, The Bad Guys: Reign Of Chaos). “I was looking forward to a fresh teamwork with good actors,” she revealed, as translated by Soompi. “I always thought [Ahn Eun-jin and Kang Ye-won] were cool, so I had the burden that I’m the only one who needs to do well. ”

Despite her initial apprehension, Joy explained that she managed to overcome those feelings as her fellow co-stars had made sure she felt comfortable on set. “They always take care of me, the youngest,” she said, referring to Ahn and Kang. “And they help me with acting a lot, so I’m always filming with a grateful [heart].”

The One And Only follows three terminally ill women on a journey to realising the meaning of life. Ahn stars as Pyo In-Sook, a woman who recently discovers that she is diagnosed with a terminal illness, who makes friends with social media influencer Sung Mi-Do (Joy) and housewife Kang Se-Yeon (Kang).

Besides Ahn, Kang and Joy, the cast of The One And Only will also feature Age Of Youth’s Kim Kyung-nam and Backstreet Rookie‘s Do Sang-woo. The One and Only is set to premiere on JTBC on December 20, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday.

Watch the teaser here.