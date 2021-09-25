Release date for ‘Tiger King 2’ announced

Netflix has announced when Tiger King 2 will arrive on the streaming platform, sharing the news during TUDUM.

The global livestream event, which is taking place today (September 25), gives fans previews of the films and TV shows set to premiere in the coming months.

Tiger King 2 was confirmed to be happening by Netflix earlier this week (September 23). A video aired during TUDUM referenced the unexpected success of the original series. “The world had no idea what was about to hit,” captions on the footage read. “A story so wild. A world so captivating. A phenomenon so global.”

Advertisement

It went on to promise that “we’ve only scratched the surface” and showed a brief clip of Joe Exotic speaking to producers from prison. “This was about getting to the truth,” he said.

At the end of the video, it was revealed that Tiger King 2 will premiere on Netflix on November 17. Watch it above now.

A follow-up to Tiger King has been rumoured since the first season aired, and last month, a listing for a sequel was posted momentarily on a Netflix site, but was removed soon after.

Meanwhile, Exotic’s rival Carole Baskin has distanced herself from the show’s sequel following the confirmation that it was in the works. Baskin, who featured prominently in the first season along with her organisation Big Cat Rescue, said in a statement: “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again.

Advertisement

“Rebecca Chaiklin [co-director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”