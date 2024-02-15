Republican congresswoman hits out at Larry David and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ for mocking Trump supporters

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit out at Larry David, claiming that the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm “lied” by portraying conservatives as “racists and rednecks”.

The long-running HBO comedy series recently kicked off its 12th and final season, and the episode that angered Greene saw David (playing an exaggerated version of himself) arrested for offering a voter a sip of water while queuing at a polling booth on a boiling hot day.

The gesture apparently violated the state law in Georgia, which prevents people from giving food and drink to voters waiting in line.

In another scene, David is forced to go door-to-door in Atlanta, seeking a replacement for a racist lawn statue he accidentally damaged at an Airbnb, which leads to a confrontation with an angry Trump supporter in a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twittter), Greene said that Curb Your Enthusiasm “lied” by painting conservatives and Trump supports as “racists and rednecks”.

The right-wing politician also accused the episode of “making fun of our good new law that stops the Stacey Abrams vote pandering machine and prevents voter fraud”.

“We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite judgement in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!” she wrote.

I watched this week’s episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was a glaring reminder of why most Georgian’s resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits. This week’s… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 13, 2024

This isn’t the first time Curb has mocked Trump and his supporters. In a season 10 episode, David discovers that the MAGA hat serves as a “great people repellent” and uses it to get out of various situations, including a lunch date with Somebody Feed Phil star Phil Rosenthal.

In another scene, David narrowly avoids being beaten up by an angry biker by putting on the MAGA cap, which immediately calms down the aggressor.

David has previously been asked if he is concerned about “alienating” conservatives with jokes at about Trump his supporters. The comedian and co-Seinfeld creator replied: “Alienate yourselves! Go, go and alienate! You have my blessing”, before adding: “No, I could give a fuck.”

Elsewhere, David recently made headlines for jokingly attacking Elmo on live television, an act that was furiously criticised by actor Will Wheaton.