Watch the eerie teaser for ‘Revenant’ starring Kim Tae-ri

South Korean television network SBS has released the first teaser for its upcoming drama Revenant, starring Kim Tae-ri and Oh Jung-se.

Revenant follows San-young, a young woman who has been possessed by a demon, as mysterious deaths start happening around her. Hae-sang, a professor in Korean folklore who is able see demons, recognises the demon as the same one that killed his mother in his childhood, and his knowledge and abilities becomes vital in saving San-young and those around her.

The new teaser for Revenant opens with a narration by Ku San-young, played by Kim Tae-ri of Twenty Five Twenty One, as she introduces the supernatural world: “Outside this door is a different world. When you open this door, there are evil spirits.”

Later, San-young begins to find herself changing after receiving a keepsake from her late father. Meanwhile, Yeom Hae-sang (Oh Jung-se) becomes shaken after encountering San-young, and races to track her down to prevent her from hurting herself and others.

Revenant is notably written by screenwriter Kim Eun-hee, who previously worked on hit thriller dramas like Signal and Kingdom. The new series set to premiere on June 23 at 10pm KST via SBS, and will also be available to stream on Disney+.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has also released a trailer for its upcoming original series Bloodhounds, starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi. In it, the pair play a duo of rising boxers who become swept up in the dangerous world of private loans after joining hands with a moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark.