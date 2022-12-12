Rhod Gilbert: stars support “greatest Welsh comedian” after cancer news

Comedians have voiced their support for Rhod Gilbert after he confirmed a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Gilbert announced he was being treated for cancer earlier this year, but only confirmed more recently the severity of his diagnosis.

The comedian first began experiencing symptoms in April, forcing him to cancel shows on his Book of John tour. “I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it.”

In May, his symptoms began to worsen while he was in Cuba fundraising for Velindre. “In May, I noticed lumps started popping up in places they shouldn’t be. It turns out I’ve got Stage 4 cancer,” he recalled.

Since discussing his diagnosis, many fellow comedians have voiced support for Gilbert on social media, notably promoting his new DVD Rhod Gilbert: Book Of John.

“My friend, the phenomenally funny Rhod Gilbert hasn’t been well and is unable to promote his DVD so I’m helping spread the word,” Michael McIntyre wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to pre-order the DVD.

Rob Brydon also shared a video message, calling Gilbert “the greatest Welsh comedian” and adding: “Hello, I’m Rob Brydon and I’m here to tell you about the new DVD from the greatest Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert, it’s called The Book Of John.”

Jimmy Carr also promoted Gilbert’s DVD, calling the show “bloody funny” and poking fun at the concept of DVDs and suggesting fans download it.