Richard Lewis makes surprise return in season 11 of HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Richard Lewis has confirmed he will be making an appearance in season 11 of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The comedian shared a picture in his familiar black garb on set and said that he will appear in one episode of the HBO show.

“Great news for me!,” Lewis tweeted. “Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.”

It comes after Lewis previously said that he would be unable to appear in season 11 due to recent multiple surgeries that ruled him out of featuring.

In a previous post, Lewis wrote: “What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy. Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…⁦@HBO.”

He also additionally told Variety at the time: “For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD.

“Honestly, I’m crushed that I won’t be part of this season. For sure, I will be screaming with all the other ‘Curb’ fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!”

