‘Rick And Morty’ creator teases Evil Morty return

Rick And Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has said that fans will “definitely” be seeing Evil Morty again.

The writer addressed the villainous character last seen at the end of season five, as the start of season six had introduced a new villain to the series.

“You will definitely be seeing him again,” Harmon said of Evil Morty after discussing the season six premiere with Variety.

He added that fans might have to wait a while, saying: “I caution that we may not be seeing him soon. He’s an easy guy to forget about because he kind of took care of himself.”

Discussing the return of Evil Morty in future seasons of the show, Harmon added: “He just wanted to get beyond the Central Finite Curve. But we’ve written Season 7 and we’re working on Season 8 right now — that’s the only way for us to be able to stay on schedule — so I can say with 100% certainty that Evil Morty is coming back, but I can’t give a schedule on that.”

Harmon recently revealed the show’s plans to release a new season every year moving forward.

“This is the strangest thing I’ve ever said about the show and it still feels unreal to say it, but we’ll be doing a season a year now,” Harmon said.

“I still don’t understand how that’s possible. But that’s why it never happened on my watch. [Showrunner] Scott [Marder] is able to keep us on a schedule that mostly involves being so ahead of schedule that we can actually release things in a timely manner.”