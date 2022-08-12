‘Rick and Morty’: Watch the action-packed new trailer for season six

A new extended trailer for Rick and Morty season six has been released – you can watch it below.

The animated sci-fi sitcom is due to return to Adult Swim on September 4, as confirmed last month. A 30-second promo for the upcoming run of episodes landed last Saturday (August 6).

Today (August 12), fans have been given a further glimpse of what to expect from Rick and Morty’s sixth season thanks to a longer official trailer. The one-minute-45-second clip begins with Rick telling Morty: “It’s time to kick ass – gonna need a soundtrack.”

Black Sabbath‘s classic single ‘Paranoid’ – from Rick’s “favourites playlist” – then begins playing as the action unfolds. “Rick, are we about to die?” asks Morty, to which he replies: “No. We’re about to vanish from this reality.”

Later, the pair attempt to fend off an “alien army” that’s shooting laser guns. We also see a police car chase, explosions and an encounter with “an obvious trap”. You can watch the trailer in full below.

The events of season six are set to follow-up those of season five, which concluded with a looming question of how to redefine the multiverse, with even more questions surrounding the fate of the titular duo.

Earlier this month, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland called the upcoming season “fucking incredible”, describing it as a return to form. “I will say that it’s a bit more canonical,” Roiland told IGN at Comic-Con 2022. “It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point.

“I didn’t particularly think season five was bad, but season six is fucking amazing. It really is a fucking quality season.”

Ricky and Morty’s season six premiere next month will mark nearly a year since the series was on air, following the conclusion of season five on September 5, 2021.