‘Rick And Morty’ season five to arrive on HBO GO this month

HBO has announced that the upcoming fifth season of Rick And Morty will premiere on streaming service HBO GO within Southeast Asia on June 21.

The date coincides with the season’s premiere in the United States, meaning viewers will be able to watch the show concurrently with the rest of the world upon its release. June 21 has also been dubbed “Global Rick And Morty Day”, according to a press release.

This is no mirage. Catch the premiere of #RickAndMorty Season 5, along with the complete first four seasons, on Monday June 21 exclusively on HBO GO! pic.twitter.com/NF18XAYDqV — HBO Asia (@HBOAsia) June 8, 2021

Advertisement

All 10 episodes of Season 5 will be available from June 21. The latest season of the critically acclaimed Adult Swim animated series will further explore the titular characters’ intergalactic escapades.

Watch the trailer for Rick And Morty’s fifth season below.

While the show’s four current seasons are now available on HBO GO, the platform has announced a special Rick And Morty: Family Adventures “viewing rail”, through which viewers will be able to binge-watch their favourite episodes at one go.

Rick And Morty first premiered in 2013, quickly earning a devoted fanbase and evolving into a global pop culture phenomenon. The show has also won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program in 2018 and 2020.

In February, a number of the show’s writers confirmed that they had begun working on season seven, even before seasons five and six have aired. The show was renewed for 70 additional episodes after the release of season three in 2018, bringing its total episode count to 101.

Advertisement

Following the release of season five, a total of 51 episodes would have aired. It is currently unclear how many episodes seasons six and seven will contain.