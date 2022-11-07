Ricky Gervais calls people who set off fireworks “c**ts”

Ricky Gervais has criticised people who set off fireworks on Bonfire Night.

The comedian, who is a vocal supporter of animal rights, described fireworks as “annoying and pointless” in a tweet posted on Saturday (November 5).

“Fuck fireworks,” Gervais wrote. “Banal noise. Annoying and pointless and terrifies animals. Cunts.”

The comedian recently kicked off his latest UK stand-up tour Armageddon, with future dates including shows in Ipswich, Sheffield and Manchester later this month. He’ll round off the tour in December with shows in Cambridge and Cardiff.

Gervais recently deleted a tweet that addressed James Corden copying one of his jokes, saying that he “started to feel sorry for him”. In the original tweet he wrote: “[James’] bit about the town square advert for guitar lessons is brilliant.”

Corden later owned up to the incident on Twitter, writing: “Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix.”

Earlier this year Gervais faced criticism for his Netflix special SuperNature over jokes that were deemed transphobic.

Following the special, Gervais defended making “taboo” jokes, saying that comedy is for “getting us over taboo subjects so they’re not scary anymore”.

His current stand-up show Armageddon is set to be released on Netflix. A release date has yet to be announced.