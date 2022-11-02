Ricky Gervais has said that he deleted a tweet about James Corden allegedly copying one of his jokes because he “started to feel sorry for him”.

Gervais took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 2) to share his thoughts after Corden delivered a Late Late Show monologue about Elon Musks’ Twitter takeover.

“When you see Elon Musk talk about Twitter, he does this thing where he goes ‘It’s the town square.’,” Corden began.

“But it isn’t, because if someone puts up a poster in a town square that says ‘guitar lessons available.’ You don’t get people in the town going ‘I don’t want to play the guitar! I wanna play the piano you piece of shit!’

Corden concluded: “But that sign wasn’t for you. It was for somebody else. You don’t have to get mad about all of it.”

However, many soon noted that Corden’s monologue seemed to be an almost word-for-word copy of a gag from Gervais’s 2018 stand-up special Humanity. You can watch a video comparison of the two speeches below.

Plagiarism? I don’t know what people are talking about, these two jokes by @JKCorden and @rickygervais are barely similar pic.twitter.com/9kYOHiOiLj — Paul Anthony (@PaulFI9) November 1, 2022

Gervais himself addressed the situation with a sarcastic post on Twitter, writing: “[James’] bit about the town square advert for guitar lessons is brilliant.”

Corden later owned up, tweeting: “Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix. J x.”

Gervais liked and retweeted Corden’s post, before deleting his initial tweet mocking the chat show host.

When one fan asked why he removed the post, Gervais replied: “Started to feel sorry for him,” along with a crying laughing emoji.

Started to feel sorry for him 😂 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 1, 2022

Confirming that he hadn’t given Corden permission to use the joke, The After Life star later speculated that it was most likely taken by one of the chat show’s writers.

“I reckon one of the writers ‘came up with it’ for him. I doubt he would knowingly just copy such a famous stand up routine word for word like that,” Gervais said.

Corden has been faced with plenty of criticism in recent weeks following reports of his alleged “abusive” behaviour towards the waiting staff in a New York restaurant.