Ricky Gervais reveals his “ridiculously luxurious” backstage rider

Ricky Gervais has shared what’s included on his “luxurious” backstage rider.

The comedian, who is midway through his Armageddon stand-up tour, posted a picture on Twitter showing the items on his rider request list.

“When you are an international comedy mega-star, it is inevitable that your backstage rider is ridiculously luxurious,” Gervais wrote. “Sometimes your demands are a test to see if you are still important to the promoter. A show of power.”

Turns out, the power displayed by Gervais is bananas, KP peanuts, a packet of Gaviscon, and a bottle of Malbec red wine.

When you are an international comedy mega-star, it is inevitable that your backstage rider is ridiculously luxurious. Sometimes your demands are a test to see if you are still important to the promoter. A show of power. #Armageddon pic.twitter.com/JImb06cLuY — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 22, 2023

The comedian’s Armageddon tour is set to continue next month, with shows in Prague, Helsinki and Brighton. The tour is set to conclude at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in July.

After performing warm-up shows last year, Gervais joked that he had reported his fans “for hate crimes” for laughing at his new material.

“Another amazing audience at @lsqtheatre for my #Armageddon new material night. They laughed at things that shouldn’t be laughed at and I have reported them all for hate crimes. I’ll do more soon,” Gervais wrote.

Last year, Gervais faced criticism over “transphobic” jokes in his Netflix special SuperNature. After the special was released, the comedian defended making “taboo” jokes, arguing that comedy is for “getting us over taboo subjects so they’re not scary anymore”.