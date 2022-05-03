Ricky Gervais stand-up special ‘Supernature’ to air on Netflix this month

Ricky Gervais will be premiering his new stand-up special Supernature on Netflix this month.

The streaming giant has confirmed a May 24 release date for the forthcoming special, a show Gervais has been touring since 2020.

The tour began before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to go on pause before resuming 18 months later.

Discussing the shows with Deadline, Gervais said earlier this year: “I’m actually putting more in to the show to keep it fresh and this spate of gigs are the best gigs I’ve ever done. I don’t know whether that’s because I’ve been doing the same stand-up for longer than I ever have before and I keep rewriting it and keep folding the samurai sword.

“If you do the same gig 50 times, it’s better than if you did it 10. Even if you don’t change the material, you do it better. But you do change. It evolves so it is better.”

Gervais’ previous Netflix stand-up special Humanity aired in 2018, and his most recent project was the third and final season of existential comedy After Life.

In a four-star review of After Life season three, NME‘s James McMahon wrote: “Gervais’ show is resolutely human. There is, after all, little as problematic as people. If you don’t like that, then the frivolity of Emily in Paris is just the click of a button away.

“Either way, it’s unlikely that Gervais especially cares. Like we say, they don’t make shows like After Life all that much anymore. And they don’t make them all that much like Gervais either.”