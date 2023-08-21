‘Riverdale’ being “butt of a joke” was “difficult” for Lili Reinhart

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has admitted that the show being the “butt of a joke” was “difficult” for her.

Reinhart has starred as Betty Cooper for the show’s entire seven season run, which finishes this week (August 23) with the airing of the show’s finale.

Discussing the show’s legacy and critical response, Reinhart told Vulture: “We can all be happy that we had a fucking consistent job for seven years. I could speak for probably all of us: We will never again do something that’s 100-plus episodes.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that our show is made fun of a lot,” she added. “People see clips taken out of context and are like, ‘What? I thought this was about teenagers.’ And we thought so as well—in season one. But it’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke.

“We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do,” Reinhart continued. “So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult. It is ‘What the fuck?’ That’s the whole point. When we’re doing our table reads and something ridiculous happens, Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] is laughing because he understands the absurdity and the campiness.”

Elsewhere ahead of the show’s finale, Cole Sprouse has revealed that he received death threats from Riverdale fans following his break-up from co-star Reinhart.

The actor, who plays Jughead Jones in the hit series, dated Reinhart from 2017 to 2020, and expressed his view that fans are too invested in the actors’ personal lives.

“I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses,” he said. “Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff. And I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our co-workers.’

Back in March, Sprouse said that he and Reinhart did a lot of “damage” to each other during their three year relationship.

The actor opened up about their struggles while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “It was really hard,” he said. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”