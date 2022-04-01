‘Riverdale’ cast are ready to “wrap it up” says star Cole Sprouse

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has said he thinks the cast is ready to “wrap up” the show.

In a cover interview with GQ Hype, the actor, who has played Jughead Jones on the CW show since its inception, revealed he and his colleagues might have the end in sight.

Sprouse said he believes the actors are ready to “wrap it up with a bow,” after six seasons of the show and increasingly high-stakes plot twists including metaverses, superpowers and more.

Describing his gratitude for the show while explaining why he felt the need to leave, the actor said: “I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

KJ Apa, who plays Archie in the show, echoed Sprouse’s comments in conversation with NME last year.

“We’re on a huge machine of a show – with a huge global reach and a huge fanbase – and it’s a show where we don’t get to… our voices aren’t heard as much as other creative people who are involved,” he said.

Apa continued: “You know, like our showrunners and writers. As actors, we very much have a job to do, and that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s enjoyable and we’re grateful and that we love to do it. It’s just… not like being involved in other projects where maybe we have more of a voice in the creativity.”

Season six of Riverdale began airing last November, with the second half beginning at the end of March. Episode 10, the finale, is due to be released on April 17.

Last month, Riverdale was renewed for a seventh season – there is no word yet whether this will be the final season.