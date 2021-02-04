‘Riverdale’ officially renewed for season 6 at The CW

Riverdale has been renewed for season 6 at The CW.

The network shared the news as it revealed the forthcoming 2021-2022 slate, which includes season renewals for All American, Batwoman, Legacies, The Flash, Dynasty, Roswell, New Mexico and more.

Speaking about the renewals, CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz in a statement obtained by TVLine: “Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season.”

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took to Twitter to share her reaction to the third episode of season five, which aired last night (February 3).

“You can’t stay in high school forever. dry your tears, children… there’s so much adventure/love yet to come. #riverdale,” she wrote.

Reviewing last week’s episode, season five episode two, NME wrote: “After a breathless season premiere, Riverdale doesn’t let the pace slacken this week. By the end of episode two, we’ll see major changes in the Lodge family, emotional catharsis for Archie (KJ Apa), and even learn the identity of the Auteur who’s been sending increasingly creepy videotapes to our faves.”

The rest of season five is set to see Riverdale move seven years forward. Writing on the decision to bring in a time-jump, NME’s Hannah Mylrea said: “It’s a chance to tie up all the loose ends and then get rid of them completely – and start afresh.”